FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
May producer prices fall sharply, energy plunges
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 13, 2012 / 12:40 PM / 5 years ago

May producer prices fall sharply, energy plunges

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Producer prices fell sharply in May as energy costs dropped the most in over three years, a sign of easing inflation pressures that could give the Federal Reserve more room to help the economy should growth weaken.

The Labor Department said on Wednesday its seasonally adjusted producer price index dropped 1.0 percent last month.

The drop was mostly due to a 4.3 percent decline in energy prices, the biggest drop since March 2009. Europe’s debt crisis is threatening global economic growth, pushing oil prices lower.

Last month, U.S. gasoline costs slumped 8.9 percent while prices also fell for residential natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas, the department said.

The decline in the overall producer price index was the sharpest since July 2009 and marked the second straight month of declines.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected prices at farms, factories and refineries to drop 0.6 percent.

The decline left wholesale prices 0.7 percent higher in May that a year earlier, the weakest reading since October 2009.

Wholesale prices excluding volatile food and energy costs rose in line with economist’ expectations, up 0.2 percent. This so-called core reading was pushed higher by a 0.7 percent increase in the index for pharmaceuticals.

In the 12 months to May, core producer prices increased 2.7 percent, matching April’s reading. Analysts had expected the core year-over-year reading to rise to 2.8 percent.

Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Neil Stempleman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.