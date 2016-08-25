FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Maybank does not rule out another Malaysia central bank rate cut this year
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
August 25, 2016 / 6:50 AM / a year ago

Maybank does not rule out another Malaysia central bank rate cut this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Customers leave a branch of Malaysia's Maybank in Putrajaya October 9, 2009.Bazuki Muhammad

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia's biggest lender Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank) (MBBM.KL) is not ruling out another 25-basis-point rate cut by the central bank this year, its chief executive Abdul Farid Alias told reporters on Thursday following the bank's quarterly results.

Last month, Bank Negara Malaysia surprised markets by cutting its overnight interest rate MYINTR=ECI by 25 basis points to 3.00 percent, the country's first rate cut since 2009.

The central bank governor later told state news agency Bernama that the rate cut was a "pre-emptive move" to ensure solid 2016 growth and it was "not true" there would be a series of rate reductions.

Reporting by Liz Lee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.