Mayor Bloomberg plans return to Bloomberg View: report
#Politics
November 6, 2013 / 10:50 PM / 4 years ago

Mayor Bloomberg plans return to Bloomberg View: report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg speaks during a news conference at City Hall in New York, September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Michael Bloomberg is planning to return to the company he founded, taking an active role at its opinion site, according to a report on the website Capital New York.

Bloomberg will write for Bloomberg View and will perhaps take the title of chairman of commentary and editorial site, the report said, citing unnamed sources.

The outgoing mayor of New York City started the news and financial information company Bloomberg LP more than 30 years ago and built it into a multi-billion business. He stepped aside from running the company when he sought New York City’s top job, which he held for three terms.

Bloomberg will be succeeded by Bill de Blasio, who won the mayoral election on Tuesday.

A spokesman for Bloomberg LP referred a request for comment to the mayor’s office, which declined comment.

Bloomberg LP competes with Thomson Reuters.

Reporting by Jennifer Saba in New York

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
