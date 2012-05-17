MBIA solvency analysis was flawed, banks argue

NEW YORK (Reuters) - New York’s insurance department relied on a flawed analysis of the solvency of MBIA Inc (MBI.N) when it approved the bond insurer’s 2009 restructuring, a lawyer for banks challenging the restructuring told a judge on Thursday.

Michael Steinberg, a lawyer for Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) and Societe Generale (SOGN.PA), made the argument on the second day of the banks’ opening statements in their case seeking to overturn the restructuring.

MBIA, once the largest bond insurer in the United States, split off its troubled structured finance business from its traditional municipal bond insurance business in the midst of the financial crisis.

The banks say that, as policyholders, they were harmed when $5 billion was siphoned from the MBIA unit that insured mortgage debt. They claim MBIA concealed evidence of insolvency.

New York state Supreme Court Justice Barbara Kapnick is presiding over the non-jury case in Manhattan.

Steinberg said MBIA hired Bridge Associates LLP, a consulting firm, to do a solvency analysis of MBIA, which is based in Armonk, New York. Bridge took just two-and-a-half-weeks to conclude MBIA was solvent as of September 30, 2008, where the department had thought the analysis would take a year, Steinberg said.

The firm missed a “sizeable” modeling error, he said, used numbers for the third quarter of 2008 when the restructuring was not approved until February 2009 and did not independently evaluate data provided by MBIA.

Separately, Kapnick said she was concerned by the timing of an announcement by Republican committee leaders in the state senate, who said on Wednesday they might investigate whether MBIA misled the state insurance department to gain approval of the split.

Marc Kasowitz, an attorney for MBIA, asked whether the banks or their lawyers or lobbyists played a part in the move by the senators.

Bank attorney Robert Giuffra did not answer directly, calling the state Senate announcement “a side show.”

“The timing of all this, to some extent, concerns people,” the judge said. If there was an effort by bank lobbyists to get a state senate probe, it would be “of some concern.”

The case is ABN Amro Bank NV et al V. Dinallo, New York state Supreme Court, New York County, No. 601846/2009.