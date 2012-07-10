What message is regulator sending MBIA? Frankel

(Alison Frankel writes the On the Case blog for Thomson Reuters News & Insight newsandinsight.com. The views expressed are her own.)

By Alison Frankel

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Throughout the four-week trial this spring over whether New York state insurance regulators properly approved MBIA Inc’s 2009 spin-off of its troubled structured finance business, one constant was the unshakeable alliance between MBIA and its co-defendant, the New York Department of Financial Services.

MBIA’s lead lawyer, Marc Kasowitz of Kasowitz Benson Torres & Friedman, and the state’s counsel, David Holgado, tag-teamed each another in arguments to Manhattan State Supreme Court Justice Barbara Kapnick, echoing and amplifying one another’s points.

It’s no secret that the current head of DFS, Benjamin Lawsky, wanted to resolve challenges to MBIA’s restructuring before the case got to trial; in the months leading up to the trial date he managed to orchestrate deals between the insurer and all but two of the banks -- Bank of America and Societe Generale -- in the group that originally brought the regulatory case. But once the trial began, the state and MBIA were tied tightly together in opposition to the banks and their lawyers at Sullivan & Cromwell.

It’s no longer clear that this is true. On Tuesday, MBIA filed an 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission disclosing that DFS “has not yet determined whether to approve” MBIA’s request to make a scheduled interest payment on an issue of surplus notes. (The interest payment is due on July 16, and MBIA is required by the terms of the offering to provide five days’ notice that it hasn’t obtained approval to pay.) The disclosure sent MBIA’s share price into a quick 12 percent dive.

The DFS’s foot-dragging should not be construed as a declaration that insurance regulators have now determined that MBIA’s structured finance arm, MBIA Insurance, is insolvent. It’s possible (though not probable) that regulators, who have until Friday to approve the interest payment, are just taking an unusually long time to approve MBIA’s request. And even if DFS refuses to authorize the payment, that’s not considered an event of default on the notes. Under the terms of the $1 billion private placement, if insurance regulators do not approve a payment of interest or principal, the payment is simply extended until MBIA obtains approval. (Or, as MBIA phrased the situation in the 8-K: “No payment becomes due absent the NYSDFS approval.”)

But it’s a stretch to regard this regulatory delay as a mere coincidence. DFS has never before forced MBIA so close to the brink that the insurer has had to file an 8-K informing investors that it might not be permitted to make a scheduled interest payment. A DFS spokesman told me the department has no comment on the matter of MBIA’s scheduled payment, but Lawsky well knows that Kapnick is deep into deliberation on the banks’ regulatory challenge. He also knows that the banks have made an issue of MBIA’s solvency, even though it’s technically not relevant to the judge’s consideration of whether Lawsky predecessor Eric Dinallo rushed improvidently into approving MBIA’s restructuring.

In fact, MBIA counsel Kasowitz countered the banks’ assertions of insolvency by pointing to Lawsky’s determination that the insurer is a going concern. “I would note for the court that since the time that those (insolvency) allegations have been advanced, there have been three more superintendents of insurance after Superintendent Dinallo,” Kasowitz said at one point in the trial. “Superintendent Lawsky now, Superintendent Wrynn before him, and Acting Superintendent McKiernan before then. Not one of them has seen fit to make allegations because they are absolutely meritless.”

Again, we shouldn’t construe the DFS delay in approving the interest payment as a signal that Lawsky now believes MBIA is insolvent -- but we should regard it as a warning to the insurer and, perhaps, a nudge toward settling with BofA and SocGen before Kapnick rules.

Only a settlement, after all, will assure the state’s foremost objective, which has always been to protect MBIA’s muni bond policyholders. The state’s secondary goal is to get MBIA back into the business of writing muni policies, which is why Lawsky has cut the insurer considerable slack to remove the overhang of structured finance liability, twice allowing MBIA Insurance to borrow huge sums from the muni bond business, MBIA National, to fund commutation deals with banks. (He’s also previously hinted that MBIA executives don’t have his unwavering support; as DFS counsel Holgado told Kapnick at trial, Lawsky “convinced (MBIA top brass) to forgo bonuses” this year.)

MBIA’s entanglement with BofA is complicated, of course, by the insurer’s billions of dollars of claims against Countrywide for allegedly deficient mortgages underlying securities MBIA insured. I’ve always considered Bank of America to be the reluctant partner in the settlement dance with MBIA, but Lawsky seems to be pushing MBIA to let the bank take the lead.