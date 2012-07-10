FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MBIA says regulator has not yet approved some interest payments
#Credit Markets
July 10, 2012 / 2:56 PM / 5 years ago

MBIA says regulator has not yet approved some interest payments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. bond insurer MBIA Inc said its MBIA Insurance Corp unit had not yet received regulator approval to make an interest payment, due next week, on certain notes.

The unit had made large bets on the mortgage market, resulting in billions in losses, leading the company to split itself into two parts: a municipal guarantee business and a structured finance unit.

Banks sued the company, contending that the split was intended to defraud policyholders by leaving the MBIA Insurance unit undercapitalized and siphoning $5 billion from that unit at their expense.

MBIA said it had been advised by New York State Department of Financial Services that the regulator had not yet determined whether to approve the request filed by MBIA Insurance.

The company said no payment becomes due without regulator approval.

MBIA’s shares were down 10 percent at $9.49 in morning trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

Reporting by Jochelle Mendonca in Bangalore; Editing by Anil D'Silva

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
