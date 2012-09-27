FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
McCormick profit beats estimates on strong Asia-Pacific sales
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
September 27, 2012 / 1:06 PM / 5 years ago

McCormick profit beats estimates on strong Asia-Pacific sales

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - McCormick & Co Inc’s (MKC.N) profit beat analysts’ estimates as sales in its consumer segment rose across all regions, and the spice maker raised its earnings forecast for the full year.

The company now expects to earn between $3.03 and $3.08 per share in 2012, up from its earlier forecast of $3.01 to $3.06 per share.

Consumer sales rose 67 percent in the Asia-Pacific region, with the company’s acquisition of India-based Kohinoor Foods Ltd (KOFO.NS) accounting for more than half of the growth in sales.

Third-quarter profit rose to $104.4 million, or 78 cents per share, from $92 million, or 69 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 76 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The Sparks, Maryland-based company’s revenue rose 6 percent to $977.7 million, which was below analysts’ estimates of $989.6 million.

McCormick shares closed at $62.89 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Reporting By Garima Goel in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.