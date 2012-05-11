FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
McDermott shares jump on strong profit
May 11, 2012 / 3:05 PM / 5 years ago

McDermott shares jump on strong profit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Shares of McDermott International Inc (MDR.N) jumped 17 percent on Friday after the engineering company’s quarterly profit beat estimates helped by a 20 percent fall in costs.

U.S. engineering firms have gained from a rise in orders as more energy and mining companies sought their services, driven by higher demand for commodities.

Brokerage firm William Blair said it was encouraged by McDermott’s return to a more normal level of profitability, generating a strong growth in operating margin.

However, it said with less than $1 billion of backlog expected to be recognized in 2013, earnings forecast for next year could be at risk.

The company’s backlog for the first quarter was $5.8 billion, up 21 percent. Quarterly bookings came in at $2.65 billion.

McDermott’s first-quarter profit comfortably beat estimates.

Shares of the company, which have lost about 58 percent of their value over the last one year, were up $1.47 at $11.37 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Reporting by Durba Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

