McDonald's U.S. appoints three to senior roles

The sign outside a McDonalds restaurant is seen in Westminster, Colorado, U.S. January 23, 2017.

(Reuters) - McDonald's Corp's (MCD.N) U.S. unit said it appointed Morgan Flatley as U.S. chief marketing officer, Farhan Siddiqi to head U.S. Digital and Linda VanGosen as the head of U.S. Menu.

Flatley, who will report to U.S. President Chris Kempczinski, previously worked with Pepsico Inc (PEP.N) where she was the CMO of Global Nutrition.

PepsiCo rival Coca-Cola Co (KO.N) has been a McDonald's strategic partner since the 1950s.

Siddiqi has served as vice president of Global Digital Experience at the company.

VanGosen most recently served as vice president at Starbucks where she was responsible for overall vision and strategic growth plans for Starbucks Evenings.

McDonald's Chief Executive Officer Steve Easterbrook has vowed to transform the 60-year-old chain into a "modern, progressive burger company."

McDonald's executives said last year the company was updating U.S. restaurants with self-service kiosk ordering, mobile payments, "smart" menu boards, custom sandwiches and table service.

The company's U.S. restaurants have suffered four straight years of traffic declines, resulting in 500 million lost transactions since 2012.