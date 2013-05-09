FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
McDonald's cuts Angus burgers from U.S. menu due to high beef prices
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
Technology
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
May 9, 2013 / 7:24 PM / 4 years ago

McDonald's cuts Angus burgers from U.S. menu due to high beef prices

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The corporate logo of McDonald's Corp fast food chain is seen on display in the Malaysian town of Pekan May 4, 2013. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

(Reuters) - McDonald’s Corp (MCD.N) said on Thursday it is phasing out one-third pound Angus burgers from U.S. menus, an anticipated move that comes shortly after U.S. beef prices hit a 10-year high.

The company in March said it was weighing the removal of its “premium” Angus burgers to make room for other food options.

“While these burgers will no longer be available in our restaurants, they may still play a future role on our menu,” spokeswoman Danya Proud said.

While prices for beef and other commodities have risen as a result of last summer’s historic drought, overall food costs have not seen the sharp spike experts predicted.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) wholesale beef market report on Thursday morning showed choice beef carcasses rising 24 cents per hundred pounds (cwt) to a record $204.91 per cwt above the previous record of $204.67 hit late on Wednesday.

McDonald’s and other chains have worked to offset higher beef costs by promoting chicken, which is less expensive than beef. To that end, McDonald’s recently introduced premium chicken wraps.

The world’s biggest hamburger chain introduced Angus burgers in 2009.

It has been revamping its menu amid tough competition from revived rivals such as Burger King BKW.N and Wendy’s Co (WEN.O).

In March, McDonald’s announced it was cutting Fruit & Walnut Salad and Chicken Selects from menus at its more than 14,000 U.S. restaurants.

Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.