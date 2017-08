The logo of McDonald's is seen on the cap of a staff member as she adjusts it at a McDonald's restaurant in Sao Paulo February 24, 2015.

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian labor authorities on Friday called local McDonald's Corp (MCD.N) representatives to a hearing on Dec. 13 over alleged violations of the country's labor laws, and said they could impose fines of up to 103 million reais ($30 million).