a year ago
China's Sanpower confirms joint bid for McDonald's HK, China assets
June 23, 2016 / 2:24 AM / a year ago

China's Sanpower confirms joint bid for McDonald's HK, China assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A woman walks past a McDonald's outlet in Hong Kong in this July 25, 2014 file photo.Tyrone Siu/File Photo

HONG KONG (Reuters) - China's Sanpower Group said it has submitted a joint bid with Beijing Tourism Group for McDonald's (MCD.N) Hong Kong and China businesses, confirming information provided by people familiar with the matter a day earlier.

"In recent years, we are building more offline commercial stores, aiming to provide better shopping experience for consumers. McDonald’s could provide new brand elements for us," Sanpower spokesman Zou Yan said in an email.

Sources familiar with the matter said McDonald's has received more than half a dozen bids for its China and Hong Kong stores, including offers from Beijing Tourism Group, Sanpower and ChemChina, in an auction that could fetch up to $3 billion.

Sanpower's interest in McDonald's assets comes two years after its Shanghai-listed retail arm bought 89 percent of the owner of British department store House of Fraser for $803 million.

Reporting by Tris Pan; Writing by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
