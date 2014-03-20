FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
McDonald's COO retiring; role being eliminated
March 20, 2014 / 7:29 PM / 4 years ago

McDonald's COO retiring; role being eliminated

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Tim Fenton, president of McDonald's Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa unit, poses at a McCafe restaurant in Hong Kong November 7, 2006. REUTERS/ Nichola Groom

(Reuters) - McDonald’s Corp (MCD.N) on Thursday said its operations chief will retire later this year and won’t be replaced in that role, with the restaurant chain opting instead to give additional responsibilities to two senior executives.

Tim Fenton, 56, will step down as COO on October 1 but stay on as a special advisor to Chief Executive Officer Don Thompson.

Chief Financial Officer Pete Bensen, 51, will now also oversee the global supply chain, development and franchising functions. Steve Easterbrook, 46, global chief brand officer, will also take on oversight of McDonald’s restaurant solutions group and corporate strategy, among other new roles.

Reporting by Phil Wahba in New York; Editing by David Gregorio

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
