FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
'McDonald's Diet' brand ambassador dropped from schools: company
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
May 13, 2016 / 10:55 PM / a year ago

'McDonald's Diet' brand ambassador dropped from schools: company

Lisa Baertlein

2 Min Read

A McDonald's sign is shown outside one of their restaurants in Encinitas, California January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The former Iowa science teacher and McDonald’s Corp “brand ambassador,” who preached the virtues of walking and near-daily french fries in presentations to youth, is no longer visiting U.S. schools, the fast-food chain said on Friday.

The program presented by John Cisna, author of the book “My McDonald’s Diet: How I lost 37 pounds in 90 days and became a viral media sensation,” was sharply criticized by teachers, parents and public health advocates who accused McDonald’s of trying to hook youngsters on unhealthy food.

Cisna’s program included a documentary and discussion guide edited by McDonald‘s, which hired him in 2015 and provides him with a stipend for time and travel related to his speaking engagements. His presentations came shortly after the new CEO of the 60-year-old chain had begun working to transform McDonald’s into a “modern, progressive burger company.”

“As our brand ambassador, John is focused on internal and local community events, and he is not appearing at schools,” McDonald’s said in a statement. A McDonald’s spokeswoman declined to elaborate.

While some of Cisna’s materials can be used for internal and community events, the company said, “none of these materials are currently used in schools.”

Editing by Matthew Lewis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.