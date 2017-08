McDonald's nears deal to shift headquarters to Chicago: report

The McDonald's 'golden arches' are displayed in a restaurant in New York July 23, 2015. McDonald's Corp's new chief executive expects global sales at established restaurants to grow in the current quarter, reversing more than a year of declines, and said his turnaround plan is showing early signs of taking hold.

(Reuters) - McDonald's Corp (MCD.N) is nearing a deal to shift its headquarters to the former Harpo Studios campus in Chicago from Oak Brook, Illinois, Crain's Chicago Business reported.

The world's biggest restaurant chain is in advanced negotiations with Chicago-based developer Sterling Bay to move its headquarters to a building on Randolph Street, Crain's Chicago Business reported, citing people familiar with the deal. (bit.ly/25yPCQG)

Sterling Bay bought Oprah Winfrey's former Harpo Studios campus for more than $30 million in 2014.

McDonald's and Sterling Bay did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours.