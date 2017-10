A sign for U.S. fast food restaurant chain McDonald's is seen outside one of their restaurants in Sint-Pieters-Leeuw, near Brussels December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

(Reuters) - McDonald’s Corp (MCD.N) is exploring a sale of a portion of its stake in its Japan business, Chief Financial Officer Kevin Ozan said in a post earnings conference call on Monday.

The Nikkei business daily reported last month that the burger chain had reached out to investors about selling a part of the stake for about 100 billion yen ($826.2 million).