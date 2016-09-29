FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
McDonald's offers Halloween choco-pumpkin fries in Japan
#Oddly Enough
September 29, 2016 / 1:40 PM / a year ago

McDonald's offers Halloween choco-pumpkin fries in Japan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - For those who can't get enough of pumpkin-flavored treats during Halloween, McDonald's Japan is offering french fries covered in pumpkin and chocolate sauce.

The fast-food chain came up with the "Halloween Choco Potato" to mark its 45th anniversary in Japan, where trick or treaters enjoy pumpkin-spiced food and beverages to celebrate the October holiday.

"The flavors of pumpkin and chocolate went unexpectedly well and it was quite tasty," Ayano Ishikama, 22, said after sampling the fries at one of the chain's restaurants in Tokyo.

Reporting by Reuters TV; editing by Darren Schuettler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
