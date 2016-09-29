Galliano teams sport with eclectica for Maison Margiela in Paris
PARIS French fashion house Maison Margiela unveiled colorful and eclectic looks for women next summer in Paris on Wednesday, sending models down the catwalk in quirky, sporty outfits.
TOKYO For those who can't get enough of pumpkin-flavored treats during Halloween, McDonald's Japan is offering french fries covered in pumpkin and chocolate sauce.
The fast-food chain came up with the "Halloween Choco Potato" to mark its 45th anniversary in Japan, where trick or treaters enjoy pumpkin-spiced food and beverages to celebrate the October holiday.
"The flavors of pumpkin and chocolate went unexpectedly well and it was quite tasty," Ayano Ishikama, 22, said after sampling the fries at one of the chain's restaurants in Tokyo.
(Reporting by Reuters TV; editing by Darren Schuettler)
VENICE, Calif. The Mosaic Tile House in Venice stands as a monument to two decades of artistic collaboration between Cheri Pann and husband Gonzalo Duran.
PARIS Paris Fashion Week displayed colorful and tropical-inspired creations from Paule Ka and layered printed and patterned looks by Dutch designer Liselore Frowijn as it opened on Tuesday.