An employee of McDonald's Japan puts pumpkin and choco sauce on a McFry Potato to demonstrate their company's 'Halloween Choco Fries - Pumpkin & Choco Sauce' in Tokyo, Japan, September 29, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

An employee of McDonald's Japan poses with the company's 'Halloween Choco Fries - Pumpkin & Choco Sauce' that is McFry Potato served with pumpkin and chocolate sauces, at a McDonald's restaurant in Tokyo, Japan, September 29, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

A customer puts pumpkin and choco sauce on a McFry Potato as she eats McDonald's Japan's 'Halloween Choco Fries - Pumpkin & Choco Sauce' in Tokyo, Japan, September 29, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

McDonald's Japan's 'Halloween Choco Fries - Pumpkin & Choco Sauce' that is McFry Potato served with pumpkin and chocolate sauces, is seen at a McDonald's restaurant in Tokyo, Japan, September 29, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

A customer eats McDonald's Japan's 'Halloween Choco Fries - Pumpkin & Choco Sauce' that is McFry Potato served with pumpkin and chocolate sauces, at a McDonald's restaurant in Tokyo, Japan, September 29, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO For those who can't get enough of pumpkin-flavored treats during Halloween, McDonald's Japan is offering french fries covered in pumpkin and chocolate sauce.

The fast-food chain came up with the "Halloween Choco Potato" to mark its 45th anniversary in Japan, where trick or treaters enjoy pumpkin-spiced food and beverages to celebrate the October holiday.

"The flavors of pumpkin and chocolate went unexpectedly well and it was quite tasty," Ayano Ishikama, 22, said after sampling the fries at one of the chain's restaurants in Tokyo.

(Reporting by Reuters TV; editing by Darren Schuettler)