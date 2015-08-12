FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
McDonald's Japan slides to first half loss as food scandals weigh
Sections
Featured
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Irma
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
August 12, 2015 / 6:26 AM / 2 years ago

McDonald's Japan slides to first half loss as food scandals weigh

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A man uses a mobile phone in front of a McDonald's restaurant in Tokyo February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO (Reuters) - The Japan unit of McDonald’s Corp’s (MCD.N) said it slid deep into losses in the first six months of the year, as customers stayed away after a string of safety scandals and the fast-food chain booked store closure and other restructuring costs.

McDonald’s Holdings Co (Japan) Ltd (2702.T) on Wednesday reported a net loss of 26.22 billion yen ($210 million) in its January-June fiscal first half, compared with a 1.85 billion yen profit a year ago. Earlier this year it booked a net loss of 14.6 billion yen for the first three months of 2015.

The first-half loss report comes as McDonald’s Japan, led by Chief Executive Sarah Casanova, seeks to halt a streak of double-digit declines in monthly sales. The problems date back to July 2014, when a major Chinese supplier of chicken was accused of food-safety violations in a series of scares.

First-half revenue skidded 30 percent from the same period a year ago, the company said. For January-March, revenue fell 34 percent, it reported earlier this year.

Reporting by Joshua Hunt; Editing by Chris Gallagher and Kenneth Maxwell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.