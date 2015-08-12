McDonald's Japan slides to first half loss as food scandals weigh

A man uses a mobile phone in front of a McDonald's restaurant in Tokyo February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO (Reuters) - The Japan unit of McDonald’s Corp’s (MCD.N) said it slid deep into losses in the first six months of the year, as customers stayed away after a string of safety scandals and the fast-food chain booked store closure and other restructuring costs.

McDonald’s Holdings Co (Japan) Ltd (2702.T) on Wednesday reported a net loss of 26.22 billion yen ($210 million) in its January-June fiscal first half, compared with a 1.85 billion yen profit a year ago. Earlier this year it booked a net loss of 14.6 billion yen for the first three months of 2015.

The first-half loss report comes as McDonald’s Japan, led by Chief Executive Sarah Casanova, seeks to halt a streak of double-digit declines in monthly sales. The problems date back to July 2014, when a major Chinese supplier of chicken was accused of food-safety violations in a series of scares.

First-half revenue skidded 30 percent from the same period a year ago, the company said. For January-March, revenue fell 34 percent, it reported earlier this year.