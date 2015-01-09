FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
McDonald's Japan sales slide 21 percent in December on fries shortage
January 9, 2015

McDonald's Japan sales slide 21 percent in December on fries shortage

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - The operator of McDonald’s in Japan said on Friday that same-store sales plunged 21 percent in December from a year earlier after it was hit by a shortage of french fries.

McDonald’s Holdings Co (Japan) Ltd restricted sales of french fries to small servings only from Dec. 17 through Jan. 4, as a labor dispute at U.S. West Coast ports delayed imports.

In a new blow, the company also disclosed this week that customers had found objects including a human tooth and plastic in its products, reigniting safety fears.

Monthly sales have suffered double-digit percentage falls since July following a food safety scandal at a Chinese supplier of chicken for its McNuggets. Sales at stores open at least 13 months slid a record 25 percent in August.

Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

