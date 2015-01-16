Troubled McDonald's Japan to put CFO in charge of supply chain: document

Visitors are seen inside a McDonald's store in Tokyo January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato

HONG KONG (Reuters) - McDonald’s Japan Holdings Co (2702.T) is putting its chief financial officer in charge of its supply chain, according to an internal email seen by Reuters.

The move comes after foreign objects were found in customers’ food, the latest trouble for a fast-food chain hit by sliding sales and a shortage of french fries.

Andrew Brough, senior vice president and chief financial officer, will take over the company’s Supply Management Division from Feb. 1, the Friday email from CEO Sarah Casanova said.

The email does not say who was previously responsible for the supply chain.

Hidehito Hishinuma, senior vice president and chief support officer, has in recent days appeared at news conferences to discuss the company’s procurement, in one case apologizing for the objects, including a tooth and plastic, getting into food.

Hishinuma retains his title and continues to report to Casanova, said the email, which did not mention the restaurant chain’s recent troubles.

Officials for McDonald’s Japan, which is 49.9 percent-owned by McDonald’s Corp (MCD.N) of the United States, could not immediately be reached for comment.