McDonald's U.S. grocery packaged coffee sales to start next year

(Reuters) - McDonald’s Corp and Kraft Foods Group Inc will begin selling the fast-food giant’s McCafe brand packaged coffee in grocery stores across the United States beginning in early 2015, the companies said on Tuesday.

The coffee will be packaged in 12-ounce bags and single-cup portions, which include K-cups for Keurig Green Mountain Inc’s popular brewers. Pricing was not disclosed.

The companies in October 2013 announced that they were testing McCafe grocery sales in the United States.