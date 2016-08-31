LOS ANGELES McDonald's Corp (MCD.N) on Wednesday said Michael Andres will retire as president of McDonald's USA at the end of the year as the fast-food chain fights to maintain the momentum of its turnaround plan amid intense competition from industry rivals and low grocery prices.
Andres, 58, took the helm of U.S. operations in October 2014, returning to McDonald's after serving as chief executive and chairman of the Logan's Roadhouse Inc [LORAH.UL] restaurant chain.
Andres was appointed by Don Thompson, who was CEO before Steve Easterbrook was elevated to that job in 2015 with the mandate to revitalize McDonald's slumping business.
Andres will be succeeded by Christopher Kempczinski, 47, currently McDonald's executive vice president of strategy, business development and innovation.
Kempczinski came to McDonald's last year from Kraft Foods Group [KRAFTB.UL], where he was executive vice president of growth initiatives and president of its international business.
The United States is McDonald's top profit market and analysts said the announcement was unexpected.
"This comes as a surprise," Hedgeye Risk Management analyst Howard Penney said.
"The biggest question becomes the continuity of the turnaround," said Penney, who added that McDonald's has a deep bench of management talent.
Jeff Stratton, who headed McDonald's USA before Andres, was 58 when he retired. He also held the job for about two years.
Shares of McDonald's were up 0.3 percent at $115.66 in extended trading.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Jonathan Oatis, Bernard Orr)
Trending Stories
Editor's Pick
Breakingviews
Sponsored Topics
Next In Business News
Tesla plans to raise funds this year to tackle cash crunch
Facing a severe cash crunch, Tesla Motors Inc plans to raise additional money this year to help fund development and production of its new Model 3 sedan and build out a massive battery factory, the company said on Wednesday.
Wells Fargo, Amazon end deal to offer discounted student loans
Wells Fargo & Co and Amazon.com Inc said they had ended a partnership to offer discounted student loans to the online retailer's "Prime Student" customers, about six weeks after announcing the deal.
U.S. private payrolls rise solidly; pending home sales jump
WASHINGTON U.S. private employers maintained a steady pace of hiring in August and contracts to buy previously owned homes surged in July, suggesting the economy was regaining sufficient momentum for the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates this year.