McDonald's U.S. same-restaurant sales beat estimates

FILE PHOTO: Customers buy food at a McDonald's restaurant in the southern city of Shenzhen January 29, 2010.

(Reuters) - McDonald's Corp (MCD.N) on Tuesday reported a higher-than-expected rise in quarterly sales at established U.S. restaurants, helped by promotions on beverages as well as the launch of signature crafted sandwiches.

Sales at the company's U.S. restaurants open at least 13 months rose 3.9 percent in the second quarter, beating the 3.2 percent increase analysts on average had expected, according to research firm Consensus Metrix.

Global same-restaurant sales climbed 6.6 percent, the biggest increase in more than 5 years, helped by higher traffic across all segments, beating the 4 percent growth estimated by analysts.

Two years into a turnaround under Chief Executive Steve Easterbrook, the fast-food giant is trying to reverse traffic declines at its U.S. restaurants - its biggest profit generator - through a slew of measures, including making cooked-to-order Quarter Pounders with fresh beef and higher-end signature crafted sandwiches.

McDonald's has been selling soft drinks of all sizes for $1 since April and also launched a limited-time offer of McCafe beverages, which include frappes, smoothies and espresso drinks, for $2.

Net income rose to $1.40 billion, or $1.70 per share, in the quarter ended June 30, from $1.09 billion, or $1.25 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 3.4 percent to $6.05 billion from $6.27 billion, but beat the average analyst estimate of $5.96 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

McDonald's shares were up 3.1 percent at $156.60 in premarket trading.