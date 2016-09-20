FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CJ Group pulls out of race for McDonald's South Korea operations
September 20, 2016 / 2:45 AM / a year ago

CJ Group pulls out of race for McDonald's South Korea operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The McDonald's logo is seen in Tbilisi, Georgia, June 8, 2016.David Mdzinarishvili

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean food-to-entertainment conglomerate CJ Group (001040.KS) on Tuesday said it did not enter the latest round of bidding for McDonald's Corp's (MCD.N) South Korean operations.

A consortium with Maeil Dairy Industry Co Ltd (005990.KQ) and another group with KG Group and NHN Entertainment Corp (181710.KS) entered binding bids last week, M&A media Market Insight reported on Monday, citing investment banking sources.

A Maeil spokesman declined to comment. A KG Group spokesman could not be reached. A NHN spokesman said KG Group was the bidding party, and NHN is expected to only invest funds.

Reporting by Joyce Lee

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
