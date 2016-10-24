KG Group drops bid for McDonald's South Korea business

SEOUL (Reuters) - KG Chemical Corporation (001390.KS) said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday that its parent group has ended talks to acquire McDonald’s Corp’s (MCD.N) South Korean business due to what it called “a large difference of opinion.”

South Korea’s KG Group had partnered with NHN Entertainment Corp (181710.KS) to bid to buy the business.

NHN also said in a separate filing that KG Group’s bid had been dropped. A Seoul-based spokeswoman for McDonald’s could not be immediately reached for comment.