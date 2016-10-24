FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
KG Group drops bid for McDonald's South Korea business
October 24, 2016 / 11:45 PM / in a year

KG Group drops bid for McDonald's South Korea business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - KG Chemical Corporation (001390.KS) said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday that its parent group has ended talks to acquire McDonald’s Corp’s (MCD.N) South Korean business due to what it called “a large difference of opinion.”

South Korea’s KG Group had partnered with NHN Entertainment Corp (181710.KS) to bid to buy the business.

NHN also said in a separate filing that KG Group’s bid had been dropped. A Seoul-based spokeswoman for McDonald’s could not be immediately reached for comment.

Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Richard Pullin

