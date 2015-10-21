At luxury price, McDonald's needs double-decker good news

A McDonald's logo is seen at one of the chain's restaurants in San Francisco, California, May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

NEW YORK (Reuters) - When McDonald’s Corp (MCD.N) reports its third quarter earnings on Thursday, it will have to make good on its promise of global same-store sales growth and aim for a smaller decline in revenue if it is to hold investors who have already bid up shares to record levels this year.

Early last quarter, new chief executive Steve Easterbrook said the company would post a positive number for global same-store sales in the third quarter, reversing more than a year of declines. Since then, the company's shares have climbed 5.9 percent while the broad S&P 500 .SPX index fell 3.9 percent.

Optimistic buyers have priced the shares for growth that has yet to materialize, and against broad concerns that increased burger competition and healthy dining preferences will continue to suppress the chain’s sales.

Analysts are predicting a fairly steep 8.2 percent decline in total third quarter sales. The Thursday report is likely to produce greater than normal trading volatility in the shares, based on recent options activity.

UPHILL EARNINGS

Despite the projected revenue decline, the consensus forecast for the third quarter is for a 17 percent jump in earnings per share, to $1.27. Like other companies in the S&P 500, McDonald’s has managed to improve its earnings per share by buying back its own shares and cutting costs.

Some of the stock’s momentum may already have slipped away, as investors discounted earnings and took greater note of McDonald’s underlying sales weakness. The number of U.S. funds holding McDonald’s has fallen about 15 percent this year according to Lipper data.

Analysts have put a median target price of $104 on the stock, pointing to a top in the share price that closed at a record of $104.82 on Friday.

One investor who got off the boat is Christopher Rowane, a portfolio manager at Bahl & Gaynor Investment Counsel in Cincinnati. He said his fund held a “significant positioning” in McDonald’s and largely reduced it midway through this year.

“Millenials can drive some of that traffic the most, and they are looking for fresh, natural, organic” food, he said. “That’s fairly distant from the McDonald’s menu.”

Weak sales against an 11 percent rise in McDonald’s shares this year have made the company unusually expensive. At just over 20, its forward price earnings ratio is at its highest since early 2001, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data.

The company has made several changes - from adding an all day breakfast menu to pledging to phase out chickens fed on certain antibiotics.

Some, including Credit Suisse, are expecting those efforts to help. This week the bank added McDonald’s to its Global Focus List, and reiterated an outperform rating with a $112 price target. The bank said late last month U.S. same restaurant sales were starting to recover partly due to menu changes.

McDonald’s shares also may have benefited from speculation that the company is near a decision to spin off its real estate holdings into an investment trust, or REIT.

“It would unlock some value but I think they would rather grow the business by improving traffic,” said Gary Bradshaw, a portfolio manager with Hodges Funds in Dallas who holds the stock in separate managed accounts for its sizeable 3.3 percent dividend, but sold it out of its funds last year due to declining earnings.

Adding to concerns, a technical look at the stock’s chart is throwing a big red flag. The long-term trend shows the stock has topped near its current level of $102.40 three times in the past four years, indicating a strong technical resistance.