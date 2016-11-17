The logo of Dow Jones Industrial Average stock market index listed company McDonald's (MCD) is seen in Los Angeles, California, U.S. on April 22, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

NEW YORK/LOS ANGELESMcDonald's Corp will debut mobile ordering in the United States and 10 major markets in 2017, as part of the fast-food chain's effort to win back customers by becoming a "modern, progressive burger company," executives said on Thursday.

Some 500 of the company's more than 14,000 restaurants in the United States have received "experience of the future" updates that include self-service ordering kiosks and other features, the company said at a meeting with journalists in New York City.

The United States is McDonald's top market for profits.

(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles)