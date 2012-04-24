McGraw-Hill beats estimates as profit rises

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The McGraw-Hill Companies Inc MHP.N beat Wall Street estimates as first-quarter profit was driven higher by increased sales of tools for institutional investors and commodity market information.

First-quarter net income was $123 million, or 43 cents per share, compared with $120 million, or 39 cents a share a year earlier, the New York-based mini-conglomerate said on Tuesday.

Adjusted net income for the first quarter was $144 million, or 51 cents a share, according to the company. Analysts had estimated the company would earn 48 cents a share, according to surveys by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S share.

Adjusted net income was up 20 percent. Share buybacks during the year reduced average shares outstanding by 8.3 percent, lifting the improvement in adjusted earnings per share to 30 percent.

The adjusted results exclude what the company called one-time costs for its restructuring plan, which will split the company into two publicly-traded companies this year -- McGraw-Hill Financial and McGraw-Hill Education. The company said in the earnings announcement that it has received a ruling from federal Internal Revenue Service that it may spin off the education business to shareholders tax free.

Though McGraw-Hill has been best known for its Standard & Poor’s credit ratings and its textbooks, results in the quarter were lifted by its S&P Capital IQ business, which provides data and tools for financial analysis, as well as S&P stock indexes and Platts commodity market information.

Operating profit from S&P Capital IQ and the index business rose to $107 million, up 11 percent from a year earlier. Profit from the segment including Platts rose to $64 million, up 64 percent.

Revenue from the credit ratings business rose 5 percent, but its operating income declined by 2 percent to $186 million. The decrease was due largely to spending for new employees to support growth of corporate and government ratings in emerging markets, the company said.

McGraw-Hill shares were up 9 percent this year through Monday, about the same as the broader stock market. The stock climbed 24 percent in 2011 while the market was flat. The shares outperformed last year on the outlook for Capital IQ and potential value from splitting the company, as well as increasing confidence that new regulations will not squash Standard & Poor’s ratings profits.

The new regulations are a consequence of bad ratings on mortgage-related bonds in the credit bubble from S&P and competitors Moody’s Investors Service, which is owned by Moody’s Corp, (MCO.N) and Fitch Ratings, which is jointly-owned by Paris-based Fimilac LBCP.PA and New York-based Hearst Corp.

The agencies generally have been winning lawsuits brought by investors who said they lost money because of the bad ratings. McGraw-Hill said legal costs for the ratings business declined in the quarter from the last three months of 2011, but were higher than a year earlier.