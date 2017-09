(Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s owner McGraw Hill Financial Inc MHFI.N posted an 18 percent rise in quarterly profit as it earned more from its ratings agency and its Dow Jones indices.

The company, formerly known as McGraw-Hill Cos Inc, said net income increased to $254 million, or 91 cents per share, in the second quarter, from $216 million, or 76 cents per share, a year earlier.