FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Platts, indices drive up McGraw Hill Financial profit
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
April 29, 2014 / 12:41 PM / 3 years ago

Platts, indices drive up McGraw Hill Financial profit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s owner McGraw Hill Financial Inc MHFI.N reported a 62 percent rise in quarterly profit, driven mainly by its indices business and Platts, its energy and metals information provider.

Net income from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders rose to $248 million, or 89 cents per share, for the first quarter ended March 31, from $153 million, or 54 cents per share, a year earlier.

That was just above the average analyst forecast earnings of 88 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

“Platts and S&P Dow Jones Indices delivered outstanding revenue growth...,” Chief Executive Douglas Peterson said in a statement.

“The robust performance of these businesses more than offset the impact of tough year-over-year bond issuance comparisons at Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services,” he said.

Total global debt issuance fell 4 percent to $1.6 trillion during the first quarter of 2014 - the slowest start to a year since 2008, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Rival Moody’s Corp (MCO.N) reported a 16-percent jump in its net income last week as the strength in its analytics business helped weather a slowdown in bond issuance.

Revenue at McGraw Hill’s S&P Dow Jones Indices business rose 18 percent to $137 million, while revenue from Platts rose 14 percent to $148 million.

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services, which is the biggest unit by revenue, posted a modest 1 percent revenue growth during the period.

New York-based McGraw Hill’s shares closed at $75.07 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange. They have fallen about 3 percent since the beginning of the year.

Thomson Reuters competes with McGraw Hill Financial in providing information related to financial and commodities markets.

Reporting by Anil D'Silva in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel and Rodney Joyce

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.