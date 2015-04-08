Dentons to merge with smaller law firm McKenna Long

(Reuters) - Multinational law firm Dentons US LLP, which earlier this year became the world’s biggest law firm, said it would merge with Atlanta-based law firm McKenna Long & Aldridge LLP.

The deal would give Dentons a greater presence in New York, Atlanta, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Washington, it said in a statement.

Dentons, which itself is the product of successive international mergers, merged with China’s biggest legal practice, Dacheng Law Offices, in January.

McKenna Long was formed in 2002 after Washington-based McKenna & Cuneo and Atlanta-based Long Aldridge & Norman merged.