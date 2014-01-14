Celesio drops, but fresh bid talk limits decline

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Shares in German drug distributor Celesio CLSGn.DE dropped 5.4 percent on Tuesday after the failure of an $8.4-billion bid from McKesson Corp (MCK.N) but talk of a new offer from the U.S. wholesaler limited the decline.

Market participants said speculation that New York hedge fund Elliott, which controls nearly a quarter of Celesio, was adding to its stake helped the share recover from an early dip of 8.6 percent to be 5.42 percent down at 22.855 euros at 1227 GMT - a third higher than before the bid surfaced in October.

An Elliott Management Corp spokesman declined comment.

McKesson, which failed to meet its condition that holders of 75 percent of stock must accept its 23.50-euro bid, and Haniel, a German family holding company that owns 50.01 percent of Celesio, both voiced regret that the bid had failed on Monday but said both firms had alternative strategies.

However, in a business sector where international consolidation is accelerating, analysts said there could be a further attempt to bring the companies together.

“We believe it is possible McKesson may look to launch another bid for Celesio,” Jefferies analyst James Vane-Tempest wrote in a note to investors.

“Our 19-euro price target reflects the rerating of the market as well as an element of a bid premium, as we see the possibility for renewed interest in Celesio by McKesson.”

Cowen analysts said: “While we don’t think (McKesson) ‘needs’ Celesio to be successful ... we think given the direction the market is moving with the creation of larger purchasing entities, it is more likely than not (McKesson) will want to participate at that level as well.”

READY TO GO IT ALONE

The number of shares tendered to McKesson fell short even after Elliott, the second-largest shareholder, agreed last week to sell much or all of its 22.7-percent holding in Celesio once McKesson increased its bid from 23 euros.

Market participants said some investors were speculating that Elliott was aiming to increase its leverage in future negotiations with McKesson by now seeking to build its stake to more than 25 percent, including shares from convertible bonds.

A person familiar with McKesson’s thinking, however, told Reuters there would be no comeback. And both merger partners have also signaled they could each go it alone.

“Although we remain optimistic that we will continue to find ways to add value to our company through capital deployment and continued scale, it is not clear to us that Celesio will be part of that,” McKesson Chief Executive John Hammergren said on Monday.

Celesio and its majority shareholder Haniel said they were sorry the deal fell through but that Celesio would resume a standalone strategy it had drawn up before the takeover offer.

“These statements appear to pour cold water on the notion that any imminent counter-offer from McKesson is likely,” said Berenberg Bank analyst Scott Brado.

McKesson’s Hammergren said he had been talking to Celesio about “various alternatives” to a takeover: “Clearly a joint venture would be an alternative to consider,” he said.

Tie-ups and alliances are still seen as the way forward for the high-volume industry, where operating profit margins of 2 percent and less are common and where the slightest improvements in procurement and costs make a difference.

U.S. expenditures on medicines reached about $330 billion in 2012, compared with $145 billion in Europe’s five largest drug markets alone, according to market researcher IMS Health. Most of this volume finds its way from the drugmakers to the pharmacies or hospitals through intermediaries.

German takeover rules would allow McKesson to resurrect its bid, but it would have to get Celesio’s approval for such a move if it wanted to repeat its attempt within a year.

McKesson could also renew its agreement with Haniel, to purchase its 50.01-percent stake. That would trigger a mandatory takeover offer for the remaining shares for a price of at least the three-month trading average.