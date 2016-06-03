FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 3, 2016 / 5:15 AM / a year ago

McKesson considers separation of information technology unit: WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. drug distributor McKesson Corp is weighing a separation of its information technology unit McKesson Technology Solutions as the company grapples with pricing pressure in its core drug-distribution business, the Wall Street Journal said citing people familiar with the matter.

The drug wholesaler, with a market capitalization of more than $40 billion, is considering options for the business that could include a sale or a merger, the Journal said citing the people.

McKesson Technology Solutions provides software, services and consulting to hospitals, physician offices, imaging centers and others, and helps customers reduce costs, according to the company’s website.

McKesson cut 1,600 jobs, or about 4 percent of its U.S. workforce, in March to slash costs after it lost some key customers.

A representative of McKesson Corp was not immediately available for comment.

Reporting by Bhanu Pratap; Editing by Sunil Nair

