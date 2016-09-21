An Apple logo hangs above the entrance to the Apple store on 5th Avenue in the Manhattan borough of New York City, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

Apple Inc has approached British Formula One team owner McLaren Technology Group for a strategic investment or a potential buyout, the Financial Times reported, citing sources.

The loss-making automotive group could be valued at between 1 billion pounds ($1.30 billion) and 1.5 billion pounds, the newspaper reported. (on.ft.com/2cUU1ax)

A deal with McLaren, which also produces high performance sports cars, could give Apple key automotive technology amid reports that the iPhone maker is working on a self-driving car.

Apple has hired dozens of automotive experts over the past year and is exploring making charging stations for electric cars.

Apple also invested $1 billion in Chinese ride-hailing service Didi Chuxing earlier this year.

Apple and McLaren could not be immediately reached for comment.

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)