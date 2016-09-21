Viacom slashes dividend; says interim CEO to leave
Viacom Inc slashed its quarterly dividend by 50 percent on Wednesday and said interim Chief Executive Tom Dooley would leave the company.
Apple Inc has approached British Formula One team owner McLaren Technology Group for a strategic investment or a potential buyout, the Financial Times reported, citing sources.
The loss-making automotive group could be valued at between 1 billion pounds ($1.30 billion) and 1.5 billion pounds, the newspaper reported.
Apple and McLaren could not be immediately reached for comment.
(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
HELSINKI Finnish mobile game maker Supercell said on Wednesday it has bought a 51 percent stake in a fellow Helsinki game start-up Frogmind in the first acquisition for the company behind hit game 'Clash Of Clans'.
TORONTO BlackBerry Ltd has agreed to offer anti-hacking software from a startup that last year discovered a major Android bug, it said on Wednesday, as the once-dominant smartphone company seeks to leverage ties to corporate and government clients to boost its software revenue.