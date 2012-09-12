MDA asked for additional information on deal for Loral unit

(Reuters) - Surveillance and satellite imaging company MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd (MDA.TO) said it has received a request for additional information from the U.S. Department of Justice in connection with its proposed deal to buy Space Systems/Loral Inc (SS/L).

Loral Space & Communications Inc (LORL.O) in June agreed to sell SS/L, its satellite manufacturing subsidiary, to MDA for about $875 million.

The request for additional information primarily concerns MDA’s Montreal satellite communications antenna and payload business, it said in a statement.

The Department of Justice is reviewing the transaction as part of the regulatory process under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, Loral Space & Communications said in a separate statement.