FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MDC Partners raises 2012 outlook; shares rise
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Global Markets
April 4, 2012 / 3:30 PM / in 6 years

MDC Partners raises 2012 outlook; shares rise

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Canada’s MDC Partners Inc MDZa.TO raised its 2012 revenue outlook by $50 million, as the advertising and marketing company won new clients and acquired a stake in a Detroit-based agency.

The company picked up a “significant” interest in Doner, which counts Chrysler Group LLC, Coca-Cola Co (KO.N), Coleman Co and AutoTrader.com as it clients.

“We have a substantial minority (in Doner) and ... will ultimately, convert our convertible preferred, and go to majority,” Chief Executive Miles Nadal said in a conference call.

MDC Partners did not disclose the financial details of the deal but said it would not spend more than $10-$15 million on acquisitions this year.

MDC owns nearly 50 agencies located in the United States, Canada, Sweden and the United Kingdom. It raised its 2012 revenue outlook to between $1.05 billion and $1.08 billion from the earlier estimate of between $1 billion and $1.03 billion.

“Our net new business wins were in excess of $40 million in the first quarter, versus a modest $8 million in the first quarter of last year,” Nadal said.

MDC also raised the estimate for its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) by $8 million to between $110 million and $115 million.

“We have more in the pipeline, and we expect a material ramp up in profitability in Q2,” the CEO said.

MDC shares were trading up 5 percent at C$11 on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Reporting by Aftab Ahmed in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.