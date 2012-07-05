MDxHealth signs diagnostic deal with Merck KGaA

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Diagnostics maker MDxHealth SA said on Thursday one of its tests will be developed alongside a cancer drug being developed by Germany’s Merck KGaA to help identify people who will benefit most from being given the treatment.

No financial details were given for the deal, which is part of Belgium-based MDxHealth’s expansion into the field of companion diagnostics, where drugs are developed alongside a test to identify patients who will be most susceptible to them.

The test will help identify brain tumor patients who might be more likely to benefit from Merck KGaA’s drug cilengitide, currently undergoing large-scale trials.