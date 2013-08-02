FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MDxHealth signs U.S. marketing partnership for cancer test
#Health News
August 2, 2013 / 6:21 AM / 4 years ago

MDxHealth signs U.S. marketing partnership for cancer test

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Belgium-based cancer testing company MDxHealth said on Monday it had signed a partnership with Bostwick Laboratories Inc to market prostate cancer test ConfirmMDx in the United States.

MDxHealth said the partnership would grant it access to one of the largest urology networks in the country, where the test has been available since May 2012.

Bostwick provides laboratory services specializing in the monitoring and diagnosis of cancer.

(This story was corrected in second paragraph to remove reference to company securing U.S. approval earlier this month; adds test available since May 2012.)

Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Robin Emmott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
