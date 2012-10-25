FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mead Johnson profit misses estimates; outlook cut
October 25, 2012 / 1:06 PM / 5 years ago

Mead Johnson profit misses estimates; outlook cut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Mead Johnson Nutrition Co MJN.N reported lower quarterly profit on Thursday and cut its full-year outlook, hurt by a slowdown in China.

The maker of Enfamil baby formula said it now expected 2012 earnings of $2.91 to $2.96 per share, down from its prior forecast of $2.95 to $3.05.

In the third quarter, net income was $140.3 million, or 69 cents per share, down from $144.7 million, or 70 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, earnings were 71 cents per share. On that basis, analysts on average were expecting 72 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales slipped to $921.3 million from $933.9 million, hurt by foreign exchange rates and challenges in China.

Reporting by Martinne Geller in New York; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick and Lisa Von Ahn

