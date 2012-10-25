FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mead Johnson cuts outlook as China challenges remain
October 25, 2012 / 1:31 PM / 5 years ago

Mead Johnson cuts outlook as China challenges remain

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Mead Johnson Nutrition Co MJN.N reported quarterly profit slightly below analysts’ expectations and cut its full-year outlook, hurt by a slowdown in China, sending shares about 4 percent lower in premarket trading.

The maker of Enfamil baby formula said it now expected 2012 earnings of $2.91 to $2.96 per share, down from its prior forecast of $2.95 to $3.05.

The company lost market share in China earlier this year after it raised prices and a competitor offered aggressive promotions. In the third quarter, sales in the Asia/Latin America segment rose 1 percent, as price increases were largely offset by volume declines and the strong U.S. dollar, which reduces the value of overseas sales.

Net income was $140.3 million, or 69 cents per share, down from $144.7 million, or 70 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, earnings were 71 cents per share. On that basis, analysts on average were expecting 72 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales slipped to $921.3 million from $933.9 million.

Sales fell 6 percent in the North America/Europe segment. The company cited the weak economy in Europe and the impact in North America of lower births and a lingering impact from a contamination scare late last year.

Shares fell 4 percent to $66.65 in premarket trading.

Reporting by Martinne Geller in New York; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick and Lisa Von Ahn and Theodore d'Afflisio

