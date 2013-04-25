FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mead Johnson posts higher quarterly profit
April 25, 2013 / 1:06 PM / in 4 years

Mead Johnson posts higher quarterly profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Mead Johnson Nutrition Co MJN.N reported higher quarterly earnings on Thursday that met Wall Street estimates, helped by strength in Asia and Latin America, and stood by its full-year forecast.

The maker of Enfamil baby food said net income was $172.5 million, or 85 cents per share, in the first quarter, compared with $164.2 million, or 80 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average were expecting 85 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales rose 5 percent to $1.04 billion.

The company said it still expects 2013 earnings of $3.22 per share to $3.30 per share, excluding special items.

Reporting by Martinne Geller in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Gerald E. McCormick

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
