Russia says 'early details' of plan to fight Islamic State start to emerge
August 11, 2015 / 9:51 AM / 2 years ago

Russia says 'early details' of plan to fight Islamic State start to emerge

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (L) and Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir enter a hall during their meeting in Moscow, Russia, August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday “early details” of how to coordinate international efforts to fight Islamic States have started to emerge.

Lavrov was speaking at a joint news conference with Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir. He said Moscow and Riyadh agreed that international players should join ranks to counter the Sunni jihadists who control swathes of Syria and Iraq.

Reporting by Katya Golubkova, Writing by Gabriela Baczynska, Editing by Dmitry Zhdannikov

