Saudi Foreign Minister says Assad has no place in Syria future
August 11, 2015 / 10:00 AM / 2 years ago

Saudi Foreign Minister says Assad has no place in Syria future

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (L) and Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir enter a hall during their meeting in Moscow, Russia, August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir said on Tuesday Riyadh’s position on the conflict in Syria has not changed and that there was no place for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the future of the country.

He was speaking after talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow, a long-standing ally of Assad in the conflict, amid a renewed diplomatic push to end the conflict in Syria because of gains on the ground by Islamic State.

Reporting by Katya Golubkova, Writing by Gabriela Baczynska, Editing byDmitry Zhdannikov

