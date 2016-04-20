FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. rejects Syrian government remarks on opposition walkout
April 20, 2016 / 6:23 PM / a year ago

U.S. rejects Syrian government remarks on opposition walkout

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department rejected remarks by the chief negotiator for the Syrian government, who said on Wednesday the decision by the opposition to halt peace talks would help resolve the conflict.

“We do not believe that the way forward is any removal by the opposition from these talks. In fact, quite the opposite,” spokesman John Kirby told a news briefing.

He called on the government delegation to explain what it means by a broad-based government of national unity for Syria.

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

