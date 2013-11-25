Russia's Mechel secures covenant holidays on $1 billion loan

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Debt-laden Russian miner Mechel (MTL.N) (MTLR.MM) said on Monday it had reached an agreement with its creditors on covenant holidays on a $1 billion loan until the end of 2014.

The coal-to-steel group, saddled with debts of $9.6 billion, has been seeking a waiver of loan covenants and delays to repayments.

“We are witnessing significant progress in negotiations with our international creditors on the finalization of our debt optimization discussions,” Mechel’s Chief Financial Officer Stanislav Ploschenko said in a statement.