FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's Mechel secures covenant holidays on $1 billion loan
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
Health
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 25, 2013 / 1:31 PM / 4 years ago

Russia's Mechel secures covenant holidays on $1 billion loan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A general view shows the Mechel company headquarters in Moscow February 25, 2010. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Debt-laden Russian miner Mechel (MTL.N) (MTLR.MM) said on Monday it had reached an agreement with its creditors on covenant holidays on a $1 billion loan until the end of 2014.

The coal-to-steel group, saddled with debts of $9.6 billion, has been seeking a waiver of loan covenants and delays to repayments.

“We are witnessing significant progress in negotiations with our international creditors on the finalization of our debt optimization discussions,” Mechel’s Chief Financial Officer Stanislav Ploschenko said in a statement.

Reporting by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Douglas Busvine

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.