FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Indonesia's Medco agrees to acquire ConocoPhillips' 40 percent stake in Natuna block
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
September 19, 2016 / 11:50 AM / a year ago

Indonesia's Medco agrees to acquire ConocoPhillips' 40 percent stake in Natuna block

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia's PT Medco Energi Tbk said on Monday it had agreed to acquire ConocoPhillips' entire 40 percent interest in an oil and gas production sharing block that the U.S. firm operates in the Natuna Sea.

Medco's announcement, which confirmed a Reuters report on Friday, did not disclose the value of the purchase.

Medco's acquisition of ConocoPhillips' interest in the South Natuna Sea Block B off the northwest coast of Borneo island would follow its purchase of a majority stake in Indonesia's second-biggest copper and gold miner Newmont Nusa Tenggara.

Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Writing by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Susan Fenton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.