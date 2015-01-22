FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
The Economist names first woman editor to lead the newsroom
January 22, 2015 / 8:05 PM / 3 years ago

The Economist names first woman editor to lead the newsroom

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

World Bank President Jim Yong Kim (L) and IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde (R) join The Economist Economics Editor Zanny Minton-Beddoes for a panel discussion of "The Economic Case for Climate Action" as part of the IMF and World Bank's 2013 Annual Fall Meetings, an gathering of the world's finance ministers and bank governors, in Washington, October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

(Reuters) - The Economist Group on Thursday named Zanny Minton Beddoes as the editor of its eponymous newspaper.

Beddoes, 47, is the first woman to serve in the role of the 172 year-old publication and succeeds John Micklethwait, who was named head of Bloomberg news earlier this month.

Most recently, Beddoes served as the Economist’s business affairs editor. She joined the newspaper, which is half owned by Pearson’s Financial Times media group, in 1994 after spending two years as an economist at the International Monetary Fund.

Reporting by Jennifer Saba in New York

